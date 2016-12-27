Two men are dead after two cars collided head-on late Monday in Pickering.

Durham Regional Police Service said the crash occurred on Taunton Road, west of Altona Road, at about 11:25 p.m.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

One car was travelling eastbound, the other was travelling westbound, when they collided. Police said they are not certain what caused the crash.

Roads in the area of the crash, closed following the collision, were reopened at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say two people were pronounced dead on scene of this crash. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

ROAD REOPENED. Taunton/Altona in Pickering has reopened. — @DRPS