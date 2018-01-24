Firefighters cut through roof to put out blaze near Danforth and Coxwell

No one was injured in a house fire that broke out early Wednesday in Toronto's east end, but firefighters evacuated a home next door as a precaution, police say.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said police received a call about the fire in a house on the corner on Hanson Street and Drayton Avenue, at 2:55 a.m.

Firefighters could be seen cutting through the roof of the bungalow to reach the flames. The house is near Danforth and Coxwell Avenues.

"The homeowner left before it escalated into what it did," Douglas-Cook said. "Most of the neighbours stepped out on their own as well."

Flames were visible from the street, she added.

David Vlijakainen, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, said no one was transported to hospital from the scene.

The fire has been extinguished and no roads were closed, although hoses were draped on the street as firefighters fought the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not known.