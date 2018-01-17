Two people found dead in Oakville home

Halton police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Oakville.

Police responded to a weapons call at a home in the area of Bayshire Drive and Summerhill Crescent just after 5 a.m.

Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of two people, said Sgt. Dana Nicholas.

Police are not looking for any suspects, and there are no known threats to public safety, she said. No details have been released around the relationship between the two deceased.

Ralph Geronimo, a neighbour who lives on Summerhill Crescent, says he woke up to bright police lights shining into his home.

Police had left a message on his phone asking him to stay inside, he told CBC. He says he saw approximately 15 police cars outside.

"They went in eventually after asking whoever was in the house to keep their hands up," he said.