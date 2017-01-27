Halton police say a male worker has died after an industrial accident at a business in Oakville.

Police were called to the container business on Royal Windsor Drive at 9:10 a.m.

When officers arrived they said a male worker who was working in a confined space was found unconscious, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say it's too early in the investigation to release the circumstances around the death.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.

Quala Container, male worker pronounced dead at the scene. Police and Ministry of Labour will be investigating.NOK notice pending.^jd — @HRPSOak



