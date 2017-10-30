Hang on to your hats, wigs and candy bags.

Halloween is expected to be windy in Toronto, possibly dry and it will be cool, although temperatures are typical for this time of year, according to Environment Canada.

The forecast is calling for 40 km/h winds, with gusts of up to 60 km/h. The winds will be coming from the west.

"It will be breezy for sure," said Trudy Kidd, meteorologist with Environment Canada who is based in Toronto.

There is also a 40 per cent chance of showers late Tuesday afternoon, she said.

The rain, if it falls, is expected to be light.

"Tomorrow, we're expecting partly cloudy skies. There's a chance of showers in the evening hours. It's just small right now," Kidd said.

The forecast predicts a high of 10 C and a low of 3 C. The show will go on at this haunted house in Toronto, regardless of the weather. (Grant Linton/CBC News)

"We're seeing some lake effect rain off of Lake Huron and the other Great Lakes. The chances of it getting to Toronto are pretty slim, but the chance is there."

Environment Canada cannot say with certainty when showers will end if they do fall, but the risk of rain will taper off as children head from house to house in search of candy.

"Maybe if anything, the showers could be winding down by the time trick or treating starts," Kidd said. "And then, it should be dry. Let's cross our fingers and hope it stays that way."

Kidd said the forecast is calling for a high of 10 C with a low of 3 C. Those temperatures are typical for fall in the city, she said.

A handful of jack o' lanterns light up the night. Halloween will be cool, Environment Canada says.

Her advice for trick or treaters, beyond preparing for the weather, is to be sure they can be seen in the dark.

"Definitely, when it's dark outside, you want to have your glow sticks and reflectors," she said. "If it's going to be windy, make sure your hats are on tight. Look both ways when you are crossing the street. And dress comfortably."