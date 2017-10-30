Three years ago, Ashley Muir and her mom spent hours making her little brother with Down syndrome and autism the perfect costume. He was dressed up as a firefighter and his wheelchair became a firetruck, but, boy, did it backfire.

"We took him outside to go trick or treating and realized he couldn't make it up to any of the doors, so we went to about three houses and he was miserable, he hated it," she said. "From then we just kind of realized there was no accessible way to go trick or treating in our area, so we decided to do this, instead."

To make sure it wouldn't happen again, she teamed up with Grandview Children's Centre to throw a fully accessible trick-or-treat event.

Cheryl-Ann Lapensée (middle) pictured with Nicholas, 6 and Amèlie, 2. (Chris Glover/CBC)

Monday night, they saw how much it was needed in their town. About 200 other kids registered for the event that took over the halls of Clarington Central Secondary School in Bowmanville.

Children with disabilities, especially those in wheelchairs, like 7-year-old Alejandra Germanese, are often forced to call for candy from the sidewalk.

This year, dressed as La Morticia from The Book of Life, Antonella Germanese was able to watch as Alejandra rapped on the door, just like any other kid.

Sawyer Schultz, 8, (left) dressed as Ironman, has been with Grandview his whole life. He is pictured here with Kayla Schultz. (Chris Glover/CBC)

"She doesn't have to worry about steps or anything like that so she can actually participate," Germanese said. "She can actually knock on the doors rather than her waiting on the driveway and me going up to the door for her. It's great; we love it."

Many of the children built elaborate costumes over top of their wheelchairs and mobility devices to go trick-or-treating at the doors of several classrooms.

Many of the kids have allergies or digestive issues due to their disabilities, so they wore special stickers to indicate if they were to receive an edible treat at the door of or a toy of some kind.

Faith Ellis went as Frankie Stein from Monster High. Her mom Amanda Gallant said the 8-year-old girl, who needs a wheelchair, is non-verbal.

Alejandra Germanese, 7, dressed as La Mortia, the skeleton from The Book of Life. (Chris Glover/CBC)

"There's no expectation that she's going to say trick-or-treat, so it's really great for her that she can just go, see most of her friends and be able to trick or treat like most other kids can."

Grandview is an organization that serves about 6,000 kids, but another 3,000 are on the waiting list.

Faith Ellis, 8, dressed as Frankie Stein from the movie Monster High. (Chris Glover/CBC)

Rylee Brawn, 6, dressed as a princess, is pictured here with Jodi Brawn. (Chris Glober)