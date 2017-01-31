A man arrested last fall for allegedly recruiting a Halifax teen and forcing her to work at a Toronto spa is facing five new human trafficking charges after a second alleged victim came forward — and police are concerned there could be others.

Shondell Lucas-Johnson, 24, was first arrested in September 2016 following a human trafficking investigation that began in April 2015. At the time, he faced eight charges including trafficking of a person under the age of 18 and forcible confinement.

Police alleged then that Lucas-Johnson convinced a 17-year-old to come with him to Toronto, where they say he destroyed her identification and gave her new ones, to show she was an adult.

​The girl was then reportedly forced to provide sexual services to clients at the spa and turn any money over to him.

Following that investigation, police say, another alleged victim came forward — this time, a woman. Lucas-Johnson now has five more charges including trafficking and material benefit from sexual services.

He appeared in court in Toronto on Jan. 20.

Police are asking anyone who may be a victim of Lucas-Johnson to come forward, if not to proceed with criminal charges, to access support services.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7474 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.