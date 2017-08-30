Only 50 per cent of Grade 6 students met the standard for mathematics for the second straight year, the province's EQAO report card shows. The number of Grade 3 students and Grade 9 applied math students that met the standard both declined by 1 per cent compared to last year, the report says.

This comes after the province put a $60 million plan in place to improve mathematics performance across Ontario last year.

The strategy included "improved access to online math resources such as Homework Help or SOS Devoir, dedicated math leads in every elementary school, professional learning for educators and school leaders, and providing students with better supports outside of the school day such as tutoring and summer 'reach-ahead' opportunities," Education Minister Mitzie Hunter said in a statement last year.

Norah Marsh, CEO of the Education Quality and Accountability Office in Ontario, told CBC Toronto that it's too early to measure the impact of that plan.

"Sometimes it does take time for implementation to occur," said Marsh. "It's a bit early perhaps to suggest one way or another with the renewed math strategy. We will be looking at it over time."