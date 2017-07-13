Picture this: The Unicorn Cronut — two croissant-doughnut hybrids with bright pink swirled ice cream oozing out of the middle. A blue cotton candy "mane" cascading down one side of the stacked dessert. And to top it all off, a golden fondant horn sticking straight up from the top.

The twist? It's halal.

The decadent dessert from the Toronto bakery The Pastry Shop will be part of the fifth annual Toronto Halal Food Festival, which will attract over 35,000 food lovers to The International Centre in Mississauga this weekend.

The 'Unicorn Cronut' is a creation of The Pastry Shop in Toronto. It will be featured at the Halal Food Festival. (Salima Jivraj/submitted)

Salima Jivraj, 36, started the festival in 2013 after her blog, Halal Foodie, gained popularity for being one of the only websites that double, and sometimes triple, checks for "halal fraud" — something that Jivraj says is rampant among halal restaurants.

"A lot of times, restaurants will say they buy meat from a halal wholesaler but they will only buy a minimal quantity and then they purchase the bulk of it from somewhere else," the marketing manager told CBC Toronto.

"That's one of the main types of fraud going on."

Salima Jivraj is the founder of the Toronto Halal Food Festival. (Salima Jivraj/submitted)

Through the blog, Jivraj carved a niche out for herself as a purist with the highest halal food standards in the GTA.

What is halal?

Halal means "permissible under Islamic law" in Arabic. The laws of halal, or what is permissible, is followed by Muslims.

"Halal touches a lot of different industries and aspects of life. So, you can have halal lifestyle, travel, and finance. But the big focus here in Canada has been on food," says Jivraj.

Pork is strictly prohibited. Chicken, cows or goats can be halal but the Islamic law dictating how they are slaughtered must be followed very closely.

The nihari slider was a popular food item at the Halal Food Festival last year, and will be making a comeback this weekend. (Salima Jivraj/submitted)

Jivraj says the animal must be slaughtered by a Muslim who is facing Mecca. A small prayer is said before the animal is killed.

"It's a humbling thing — remembrance that the bounty we have is from God."

The animal's blood is then drained completely, which Jivraj says is healthier because blood can carry toxins.

MasterChef contestant Amanda Saab, the first woman to appear in a hijab on the American version of the TV reality show, will be baking — something that can be tricky to keep halal due to the things that can be hidden in the ingredients, Jivraj says.

Amanda Saab, a chef and 2015 MasterChef contestant, will be at the Halal Food Festival this weekend. (Salima Jivraj/submitted)

"Dairy and baking have a lot of 'watch-outs' for halal," Jivraj said.

She explains that yogurt can contain gelatin, which is often made from pork. Common flavourings for baking, like vanilla, can contain alcohol, which is not halal. Jivraj says some Muslims will look for the kosher symbol when buying dairy or baking because it ensures that it won't have any animal byproducts.

A new way of thinking about halal

The festival is blowing the roof off what most people think is halal food. There will be Malaysian, Vietnamese, Jamaican and Mexican food. A Pakistani chef will be making butter chicken and waffles.

Messy's Sandwiches will be presenting butter chicken and waffles, a fusion of food that includes the chef's Pakistani routes. (Salima Jivraj/submitted)

Every year the profile of the attendees gets higher because, as Jivraj explains, the festival is for everyone who loves food, not just for people on a halal diet.

"I grew up as a Canadian, so the best feeling I get is walking through the festival and seeing people of every race, religion, colour. That has to be my favourite thing even more than the food," Jivraj said.

"We created this festival to be a part of the greater good, to be a part of Toronto."

For more information visit halalfoodfestto.com