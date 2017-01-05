Toronto police have charged two men with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Jarryl Hagley, who was shot dead inside a Pizza Pizza restaurant in October.
Officers arrested Winston Poyser, 24, and Shakiyl Shaw, 23, both of Toronto, on Thursday.
-
Shooting that killed teen at Toronto pizza restaurant targeted but boy likely not intended victim, police say
-
Police release surveillance footage showing suspects in death of Jarryl Hagley, 17
The shooting happened Oct. 16 at a Pizza Pizza restaurant on Weston Road, north of Lawrence Avenue West. Hagley, who did not have a criminal record, had run into a washroom with some of his friends for cover after gunmen entered the restaurant where they were eating and opened fire around 1:40 a.m.
Investigators said they believed the shooting was targeted at the group Hagley was with, though not necessarily at him directly.
Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for two other men believed to be involved in the shooting; Lenneil Shaw, 23, and Mohamed Ali Nur, 18, both of Toronto, are wanted for first-degree murder.
Poyser and Shaw were scheduled to appear in court Thursday.