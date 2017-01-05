Toronto police have charged two men with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Jarryl Hagley, who was shot dead inside a Pizza Pizza restaurant in October.

Officers arrested Winston Poyser, 24, and Shakiyl Shaw, 23, both of Toronto, on Thursday.

The shooting happened Oct. 16 at a Pizza Pizza restaurant on Weston Road, north of Lawrence Avenue West. Hagley, who did not have a criminal record, had run into a washroom with some of his friends for cover after gunmen entered the restaurant where they were eating and opened fire around 1:40 a.m.

Gunmen entered this Pizza Pizza near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West on Oct. 16, 2016, and opened fire. (CBC)

Investigators said they believed the shooting was targeted at the group Hagley was with, though not necessarily at him directly.

Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for two other men believed to be involved in the shooting; Lenneil Shaw, 23, and Mohamed Ali Nur, 18, both of Toronto, are wanted for first-degree murder.

Poyser and Shaw were scheduled to appear in court Thursday.