Toronto police seized several guns, many rounds of ammunition, a variety of drugs, and more than $46,000 in cash in a recent police operation that led to the arrest of four people on Sunday.

Insp. Peter Moreira, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service's Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force, said three men and one woman have been charged with 165 offences in connection with the bust.

Police searched five Toronto residences on Sunday evening, mostly in the downtown core. Officers seized three rifles, three handguns and one shotgun as well as heroin, crack cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana and oxycodone. The drugs have a street value of $100,000.

"These are dangerous, dangerous firearms. Coupled with the ammunition, it's obviously concerning," Moreira told reporters.

"Even the removal of one gun is significant to public safety."

Moreira said none of the guns seized on the weekend have been linked to any shootings.

The police operation began in late 2016, when officers began investigating people suspected of owning illegal firearms. It became clear to officers that the suspects were also believed to be involved in the sale of illicit drugs.

"It's not just blind luck. The information is received and it is worked on. And evidence is collected. When we meet a threshold, we go out and execute search warrants and we go out and seize as many as we can," he said.

"I appreciate that shootings are increasing. Our job in the gun and gang task force is squarely centred on preventing these things from happening in the first place."