Nicolas St-Pierre was heading home from vacation with his wife and two young children from Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when someone in the terminal shouted: "Gun!"

The Mississauga man, his wife Martine and their children, ages two and five, were at Terminal 2, the heart of a mass shooting Friday, when people began screaming and scattered in all directions.

At first, he says, he thought perhaps there had been a medical incident or that a fight had broken out.

"All of a sudden, someone yelled, 'Gun! Get out!'" St-Pierre told CBC Toronto from the terminal.

Then, within seconds, came the stampede — hundreds of people rushing toward St-Pierre and his family, trying to flee the airport through three doors.

St-Pierre decided to stay back a few moments so as not to get caught up in the rush.

"While I was still in the terminal, there was a lady by the gate door screaming that her kid was still in the bathroom, which was very close to where the incident happened," he said. "My five-year-old was clued in a little bit and asked if there was a bad man in the terminal."

Moments later, St-Pierre says, officers from the Broward County Sheriff's Office rushed in from the baggage area with guns drawn. With the terminal cleared, St-Pierre and others rushed out onto the tarmac.

Trying to remain light-hearted

It was only when he went on his phone to check the news that he learned what had happened.

Five people were killed and eight others were injured after a shooter opened fire in the baggage claim area of the airport terminal before being arrested, the Associated Press reported.

But within half an hour of being outside, St-Pierre says he and the others were escorted back into the crowded but quiet terminal; they remain there now along with what he estimates to be between 300 and 400 others. Many, he says, are from Montreal and the Toronto area.

The St-Pierre family from Mississauga managed to make their way onto the tarmac after a mass shooting led to chaos on their way home from Florida. (Nicolas St-Pierrre)

"Everybody's sort of trying to make light-hearted comments about it but we're all really hoping to get home eventually," he said.

Those inside have been told very little, St-Pierre says.

'We're not going anywhere anytime soon'

"There's been little communication other than to tell us that [all] the other terminals have been evacuated but ours, given that the incident took place here," St-Pierre said. "They come on periodically on the PA to say we're still in lockdown and to stay in place."

As they wait, he said he and his wife are trying to see if they can book other flights to get out of Fort Lauderdale. He says they've been told it could be two to three days before they can get back home to Mississauga.

"It looks like we're not going anywhere anytime soon."

For now, they're sleeping, along with many others, on the floor.

"We're making do," he said. "We bought [the kids] the little toys we could find in the shop so hopefully we can keep them busy for a while."