Nicolas St-Pierre was heading home from vacation with his wife and two young children from Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when someone in the terminal shouted: "Gun!"

The Mississauga man, his wife Martine and their children, ages two and five, were at Terminal 2, the heart of a mass shooting Friday, when people began screaming and scattered in all directions.

At first, he says, he didn't know if there had been a medical incident or if a fight had broken out.

"All of a sudden, someone yelled, 'Gun! Get out!'" St-Pierre told CBC Toronto from the terminal, where he remains in lockdown.

Then came the stampede, hundreds of people rushing toward St-Pierre and his family, trying to flee the airport through three doors.

St-Pierre decided to stay back a few moments so as not to get caught up in the rush.

"While I was still in the terminal, there was a lady by the gate door screaming that her kid was still in the bathroom, which was very close to where the incident happened," he said. "My five-year-old was clued in a little bit and asked if there was a bad man in the terminal."

The St-Pierre family from Mississauga managed to make their way onto the tarmac after a mass shooting led to chaos on their way home from Florida. (Nicolas St-Pierrre/CBC)

Moments later, St-Pierre says officers from the Broward County Sheriff's Office rushed in from the baggage area with guns drawn.

Five people were killed and eight others were injured after a shooter opened fire in the baggage claim area of the airport terminal in south Florida before being was apprehended, the Associated Press reports.

When the terminal cleared, St-Pierre and others rushed out onto the tarmac. Within half an hour, they were escorted back into the terminal where they remain now.

"It looks like we're not going anywhere anytime soon."