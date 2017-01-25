A man and woman from Toronto have been charged with a combined 106 counts of gun- and drug-related offences following a months-long investigation that ended Tuesday when police seized nine firearms and 42 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found the weapons, ammunition and seven grams of cocaine during a raid on three Toronto homes and two vehicles, Insp. Peter Moreira told reporters at a news conference Wednesday.

A 36-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man each face nine counts of weapons trafficking, alongside a combined 72 charges related to possession of a firearm.

They have also each been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine.

Evolved into weapons-trafficking probe

Moreira, who heads the integrated guns and gangs task force, said investigators initially began tracking one person in the fall believing he had access to illegal guns. In time, officers realized that the suspect appeared to be involved in weapons trafficking, Moreira said.

Insp. Peter Moreira said officers will test each gun to find out its origin or if it was used in another crime. (Toronto Police Services)

Each of the weapons will be tested to see if they're Canadian guns or whether they came in to the country illegally.

Moreira could not say whether any of the weapons have been used in any unresolved crimes in the city. He said each weapon will also be tested to see if it matches any open cases.

Investigators seized six handguns, an antique revolver, and two semi-automatic rifles.