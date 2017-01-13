House renovations can bring many unpleasant surprises — but sometimes, those surprises turn up a little history from 1919.

(Breann Kirincich/Facebook)

Breann Kirincich and Colin Kelly were ripping up old floors in their new home near Pape Avenue and Danforth Avenue when they found newspapers dating back to 1919.

"The listing said 100 plus years old, but I think it's older," said Kirincich. She thinks copies of The Evening Telegram and the Toronto Daily Star — now known as The Toronto Star — were likely being used as insulation between floors.

(Breann Kirincich/Facebook)

The papers had ads for $59.95 engagement rings that would "satisfy even the fanciest bride." The words today and tomorrow were hyphenated: "to-day" and "to-morrow," for instance.

But some things haven't changed at all, said Kiricinch, with an ad for the CNE using the "Let's go to the Ex" slogan.

(Breann Kirincich/Facebook)

Kirincich got a laugh from a gum advertisement that claimed to relieve "that stuffy feeling after eating," quench thirst and keep you "calm, cool and contented." Or as she summed up in a Facebook post, "gum cures everything."

As a securities lawyer, she laughed at the gold mine ad, saying something like that wouldn't get past her desk today.

(Breann Kirincich/Facebook)

Sadly the newspapers weren't salvageable, she said. When they tried picking them up, they disintegrated.

The couple hopes to find more old treasures, when they rip up the floors upstairs and check the attic.

(Breann Kirincich/Facebook)

