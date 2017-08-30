Juan Carlos Noguez Ortiz has no fear of bees, and on Wednesday in Toronto he proved it by setting a new Guinness world record.

Ortiz, an employee at Dickey Bee Honey Farm in Cookstown, wore a bee beard for 61 minutes on the nose in front of a crowd at Yonge-Dundas Square, beating the previous record of 53 minutes, 34 seconds.

Juan Carlos Noguez Ortiz set the new Guinness World record of 61 minutes for wearing a bee beard. (CBC)

Ortiz told CBC Toronto he practised the stunt only twice before the official attempt.

"I wanted to show people that they don't have to be scared of the bees," said Ortiz.

Man sets new record for bee beard0:50

Peter Dickey, the master beekeeper at Dickey Bee Honey Farm, provided the bees for the stunt.

"We brought 100,000 bees with us, so there are more bees with us today than ever. But we brought the gentle ones so that is very important when we are doing bearding," Dickey said.

Peter Dickey is the master beekeeper at Dickey Bee Honey Farm (CBC)

Dickey's bee farm provided the bees for the film Blood Honey. Wednesday's stunt was performed in connection with the premiere of the film at Cineplex's Yonge-Dundas Cinema and select theatres across Canada this Friday.