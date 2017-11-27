If the GTHA and Waterloo Region really want a modern transportation network, the province should take over all of the work of local transit agencies like the TTC, the Toronto Region Board of Trade (BOT) is recommending.

The organization released a proposed strategy Monday about how Queen's Park could upload the various services, which it estimates would save Toronto $93 million plus some $15 billion more in unfunded capital liability.

Metrolinx, the province's transit arm that oversees transit in the Golden Horseshoe, would get a new name in the change, becoming Superlinx.

"Municipalities have significant state of good repair backlogs and a long list of unfunded transit priorities," said Jan De Silva, the board's president and CEO, in a news release.

"The board's proposal will take the pressure off municipalities while ensuring the province has the authority to maximize its investments and get transit built."

De Silva says transit growth is slowing down when it should be speeding up in her view, something that's "concerning" for the region. Commuters, she says, deserve more than to be stuck sitting in traffic.

TTC says it wasn't consulted on plan

The BOT estimates the takeover would cost $3.4 billion per year, but says the province could do it without raising taxes. How? Queen's Park would take in transit fares, worth some $1.9 billion, as well as $1.2 billion in payments from municipalities (money that would have gone to subsidizing public transit), while the rest would come from revenues from unlocked real estate opportunities and other developments.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green says the agency was not involved in the board of trade's work and will not comment on the strategy.

The move also comes on the heels of the Ontario PC party's announcement that, if elected, it would spend $5 billion on building subways in Toronto, essentially covering the capital costs of the Scarborough subway extension with the potential of putting unused money toward other projects like the downtown relief line.

Metrolinx recently laid out its future transit plans in a major report. The BOT says its proposal is a response to that document.