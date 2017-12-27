Environment Canada issued a slew of extreme cold warnings on Wednesday as temperatures plummet below -15 C and a wind chill of -30 numbs the Greater Toronto Area.

The frigid temperatures and wind chill in Toronto, along with Durham, Halton and Peel regions, creates an elevated risk to health, such as frost bite and hypothermia, the federal weather agency says.

High winds will bring a low of -22 C Wednesday night, though it will feel more like -30.

Peter Kimbell, warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment Canada, predicts tonight's cold snap will edge into record-breaking territory at Toronto Pearson. The 57-year-old record for Dec. 27, measured at the airport, is -18.9 C.

Environment Canada is asking people to watch for cold-related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and a change in the colour of the fingers and toes.

"Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant," the weather statement read.

Over 100 vehicles stranded

CAA Ontario received 100 calls early Wednesday from motorists struggling to start their vehicles. Spokesperson Kaitlynn Furse anticipates those numbers will rise throughout the day as numbing temperatures take a toll.

"Batteries do tend to be an issue during these cold snaps as the cold and frigid temperatures can drain the power from your vehicle's battery," Furse said in an email.

To avoid dead batteries, she recommends motorists turn off their vehicle's heat, radio and lights before starting the engine. Furse is also urging motorists to check their vehicle's battery before hitting the road.

"The average life of a battery is three to five years, but driving conditions, weather and lack of care can shorten the lifespan of a battery," she told CBC Toronto.

According to CAA Ontario these are signs that your vehicle battery may need to be replaced:

Your vehicle cranks slowly when trying to start.

A grinding, clicking or buzzing sound can be heard when you turn on the ignition.

Your vehicle has previously stalled.

The headlights dim when idling, but brighten when you rev the engine.

CAA Ontario recommends replacing a battery the minute its performance becomes suspect.

Furnace repairs on the rise

Furnace companies operating in the GTA are scrambling to keep up with repair requests amid dropping temperatures.

Richard Shaw, manager of Toronto Air Conditioning and Furnace Repair, warns home owners turning up their thermostats to keep the cold out could be putting a strain on them if they're not properly maintained.

In the last week, he has received around 60 calls.

"Over 85 per cent of the service calls we get are because people don't change their filters," he said, noting they should be replaced every three months to prevent the furnace from over heating.

Travellers urged to check flight status

The winter weather has Toronto Pearson asking passengers to check their flight status online. The airport, however, indicated on Twitter that operations may be running "at a slower pace" due to the extreme cold.

"[Outdoor workers] are operating as effectively as possible in the current conditions to continue processing luggage and preparing planes for departure," the Greater Toronto Airports Authority said.

Outdoor workers may be operating at a slower pace today because of the extreme cold. They are operating as effectively as possible in the current conditions to continue processing luggage and preparing planes for departure. Learn more: https://t.co/rM56QfBHpW #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/3WQVa9YyjH — @TorontoPearson

Risk of water main breaks, frozen pipes

Toronto Water says several days of deep freeze may cause pipes to burst.

Since Christmas Day, there has been 11 water main breaks throughout the city, said Rick Rawlinson, manager of operations and maintenance for Toronto Water, in an email.

While "this is not unusual for this time of year," Rawlinson says residents can avoid frozen pipes by:

Leaving a tap slightly open for a very thin stream of water.

Insulating pipes that are outside or exposed to an uninsulated wall with foam pipe covers.

Opening kitchen, bathroom and laundry cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around the plumbing.

Turning off the main valve and opening the taps to drain water if leaving for a lengthy stretch.

To thaw frozen pipes, the city recommends:

Turning on a tap in the basement, preferably the cold water faucet in the laundry room.

Using a blow dryer to warm the frozen pipe for one to two hours.

Wrapping a warm towel around a frozen pipe.

Patience — the thawing process could take up to six hours depending on the extent of freezing.

Frigid week in store for GTA

Toronto has been under an extreme cold weather alert for the last three days. Toronto Public Health first issued the alert on Monday, warning of temperatures below -15 C and a wind chill of - 20 or colder.

The city recommends that people heading out in the cold weather dress in layers, cover exposed skin and stay dry.

If you work outside, seek shelter regularly. Depending on wind chill, exposed skin can freeze in minutes. More tips: https://t.co/p2I12yFXJV #StayWarm pic.twitter.com/aeLhOfIn7r — @TOPublicHealth

​The deep freeze is expected to stick around into the new year. Kimbell says the city will be quite cold with a forecast well below the freezing mark throughout the week. Temperatures will warm slightly to -8 C on Jan. 2, he added.

In the meantime, the extreme cold warning is expected to remain in effect Thursday as the forecast is calling for a high of -13 C and a wind chill of -30.