More snow is on the way for Toronto and surrounding regions, Environment Canada says.

A special weather statement is in effect for the city along with York, Durham, Halton and Peel regions, calling for five to 10 centimetres to fall beginning late Thursday afternoon and continuing into Friday morning.

Some areas could see up to 15 cm, thanks to a low pressure area making its way toward the Great Lakes Thursday.

The national weather agency says motorists should be prepared for reduced visibility and poor winter travelling conditions beginning Thursday evening.

"The Friday morning rush hour commute could be particularly slow and messy," the weather statement says.