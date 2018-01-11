The Greater Toronto Area is under a special weather statement calling for "icy conditions" Friday.

Temperatures are expected to plummet overnight with a significant cold front that will bring a "brief period of freezing rain," followed by snow on Friday afternoon, Environment Canada says.

A high of -3 C is in the forecast for Toronto on Friday afternoon. The temperature will continue to dip into the evening just in time for rush hour, the federal weather agency says. A low of -12 C is expected.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could become icy and slippery," the statement reads.

"Extra care should be taken when walking or driving in affected areas."

Environment Canada predicts only "a few centimetres" of snow will fall due to a blast of Arctic air that's expected to move through southern Ontario.

The cold weather will stick around through the weekend with a high of -11 C in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.