More Ontario grocery stores will be allowed to sell beer and cider next spring, as the LCBO opens up a bidding process for 95 new permits across the province.

The province announced Friday grocers can now bid online for the authorization to sell beer and cider in their stores. Successful bids will be announced next year, and sales are expected to start in April.

The new permits will bring the total number of locations allowed to sell beer and cider in Ontario up to 300.

The province launched the program in December 2015, and is ultimately aiming for beer and cider sales at 450 grocery stores, including 300 that will also sell wine.

Authorized locations have to follow strict rules set out by the province. Beer must be stocked in designated areas, can only be sold in six-packs and singles, and costs the same as beer at LCBO stores. Grocery stores cannot sell beer stronger than 7.1 per cent alcohol by volume.

Online bidding for the latest authorized stores closes Nov. 6.