Toronto police are trying to locate the owner of a reusable grocery bag filled with $14,000 cash after a TTC rider found it on a bus Friday afternoon.

Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said the bag was found by a rider on the Sheppard bus at 2:30 p.m. and the rider turned it into the TTC driver.

Brister said police were able to identify the owner of the money from other documents found in the bag. But police have not been able to reach the person.

Brister says there is nothing suspicious about the money being found in this way.

"This is not uncommon," he said. "There are a lot of people who carry cash around with them."