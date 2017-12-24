An Ontario woman is pleading for the safe return of her daughter who has been missing for almost two weeks.

"She needs to come home for Christmas," Michelle Walker said Sunday, wiping away tears, as she showed reporters pictures of her daughter, 24-year-old Cheyanna Cooper.

Cooper was last seen on Dec. 14 at the Horizons For Youth shelter on Gilbert Avenue near Eglinton Avenue West, police say. They were able to pull surveillance video from the shelter where Cooper can be seen wearing a black jacket with jeans and carrying a purple backpack.

Michelle Walker shows the media pictures of her missing daughter, Cheyanna Cooper (Paul Smith/CBC News)

Cooper is diabetic and is insulin dependant, her family says.

"Maybe she needs medical help, maybe she's passed out," Walker said. "Maybe she doesn't have a coat on, I don't know."

Walker says she drove her daughter to Toronto just days before she went missing.

"We dropped her off on Dec. 8 and that was the last time I saw her," she said. "She came to Toronto to experience life in the big city and find a job."

Walker says her last contact with her daughter was on Dec. 11 when they exchanged text messages. She says Cooper always stayed in regular contact with her family so they grew concerned after several days went by with no word from her. The family filed a missing person's report with Toronto police on Dec. 21.

Police say Cheyanna Cooper was last seen at the Horizons For Youth shelter. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Police describe Cooper as five foot seven with long brown hair, brown eyes. Her right eyebrow is pierced, she has a rose tattoo on her right shoulder and she wears glasses.

Her family says she is of indigenous heritage.

"Cheyana is First Nations, she's a member of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation in Saskatchewan," Walker said.

She believes that her daughter would never stay away from the family over the holidays.

Cheyanna Cooper's family say she moved to Toronto in early December. (Paul Smith/CBC News)

"She loves Christmas, she loves singing Christmas carols," Walker said. "Usually every Christmas Eve we make cookies and we read the Night Before Christmas."

This Christmas, however, Walker says she'll be searching for her daughter in Toronto.

"While everyone else is doing their beautiful traditions with their family, I'll be putting up more posters so I can find my baby girl," she said.