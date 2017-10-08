The union that represents 302 Greyhound Canada bus drivers and mechanics in Ontario and Quebec says it is prepared to strike at midnight Sunday night after several weeks of failed contract negotiations.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1415 members unanimously rejected terms that included a five per cent wage cut and decreases in health and welfare benefits, according to Muwataq Al-Khafajy, union spokesperson.

There's also disagreement about what Al-Khafajy said was unpaid work, as drivers argue they aren't compensated fairly for time spent at border crossings, as an example.

Contract expired in June

The contract for the drivers and mechanics — mostly from cities in Ontario such as Toronto, Ottawa and Windsor, as well as some based in Montreal — expired in June.

Al-Khafajy said his members were willing to negotiate, but Greyhound Canada put off talks until the last several weeks and has refused to reconsider the proposed wage cuts.

Lanesha Gipson, a spokesperson for Greyhound, based in Dallas, said in an email: "For now, we are running business as usual."

"Negotiations are currently ongoing with the union, and any updates to our operations will be provided once we know more," Gipson said Sunday.

The company did not immediately respond to questions about how the strike might disrupt service in the Toronto-Montreal corridor.

Negotiators for the company and union met Sunday morning at a hotel near Toronto's Pearson International Airport, and talks were set to continue through the day.