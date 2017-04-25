Greg Spearn has left his post as interim CEO of Toronto Community Housing.

At the TCH board meeting Tuesday, chair Bud Purves said Spearn "has decided to step down for personal reasons to pursue other opportunities."

"He has served our tenants and the board well," Purves said.

Board vice-chair Kevin Marshman will step down from his post and assume the CEO role on an interim basis.

The search for a permanent CEO is expected to wrap up in a few months, according to Purves.

The agency is expected to release more information later in the day.

More to come