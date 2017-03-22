One of the most senior figures among the Ontario Liberals, Greg Sorbara, believes the party is in grave danger of losing the 2018 election and is urging Kathleen Wynne to consider stepping down.

Sorbara served as finance minister, Ontario Liberal Party president and campaign co-chair during his 30-year career in politics.

"There's a whole lot of people in the Ontario Liberal party who think that it's all over," Sorbara said Tuesday night in an interview on TVO's The Agenda with Steve Paikin.

Sorbara said Wynne has not sought his advice but he would tell her that it is "extremely unlikely" that she will win the next election

"You have to ask yourself premier, whether given that scenario, it's better to step down before the next election," Sorbara said. "The (polling) numbers do not lie and the ability to win the next election is in grave grave doubt."

On the same program, one of the current Liberal campaign co-chairs, Tim Murphy, defended Wynne

"I talk to lots of Liberals and not one of them wants her to go. Not a single one," said Murphy. "She's our best asset."

Wynne has said repeatedly she intends to stay on as leader to fight the June 2018 election.