Parking on the streets of Toronto could be about to become more expensive as the city moves to generate an additional $6 million in annual revenue through its paid parking program.

A report headed to city hall next week proposes increasing the upper limit on on-street parking metres and parking machines from $4 per hour to $5 per hour. The city's parking authority is expected to vote on the recommendations on Monday, Sept. 25.

Here's what you can expect to pay at the city's Green P spots if the changes are approved:

$5 Zones

In the financial district, spaces that are currently $4/hr will jump to $5. The change would affect five per cent of on-street paid parking spots in the area.

$4 Zones

In downtown Toronto and the North York Yonge Street corridor from Sheppard Avenue to Park Home Avenue, most current $3/hr spaces will increase to $4. The change would affect 15 per cent of on-street paid parking spots.

$3 Zones

The following areas will remain at their current $3-rate:

North York Yonge Street corridor from north of Park Home Avenue, and south of Sheppard Avenue.

Uptown Yonge Street corridor north of Merton Street to south of Deloraine Road.

South of Lake Shore Boulevard East.

The majority of $2.25/hr spaces will increase to $3, representing about 29 per cent of all of the city's on-street paid parking spaces.

A minority of $2/hr spaces will increase to $3, representing about four per cent of the city's paid on-street parking spots.

$2 Zones

Most current $2/hr spots will remain unchanged.

The following areas will fall from $2.25 to $2: The area bound by Spadina Avenue, Dupont Avenue, St. George Street and Bloor Street West. Also falling is Ashtonbee Road and Queen Street East between Coxwell Avenue and Woodbine Avenue.

All $1.50/hr spots will increase to $2. The change would affect 23 per cent of all of Toronto's paid on-street parking spots.

$1 Zones

Spaces that are currently $1 would remain unchanged.

Other changes

The Toronto Parking Authority also proposes extended the period of paid parking in some areas from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., including weekends. Among the affected areas:

College Street between Brock Avenue and Ossington Avenue.

Danforth Ave. between Donlands Avenue and Woodbine Avenue.

Dundas Street West between Indian Grove and Runnymede Road.

Portions of Queen Street East.

Off-street facilities

On Monday, the parking authority also approved rate hikes at various off-street Green P facilities across the city.

The city says increasing the highest hourly rate to $5 and keeping the lowest rate at $1 will "keep Toronto comparable to other major cities across North America." Calgary and New York City already have a peak rate of $5, the city says, while Ottawa and Montreal have a peak rate of $3 and Vancouver and Los Angeles peak at $6.

If fully implemented, the changes would generate a $6-million revenue increase, the city says, and would cost about $315,000 to implement.