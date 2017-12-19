A man who shot a criminal defence lawyer outside his office in Toronto last year has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Grayson Delong will get credit for the time he has already served in detention. Two years and five months will be deducted from his sentence. Delong will spend nine years and seven months in prison.

Delong pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault, disguise with intent, discharged firearm with intent and possessing a loaded restricted firearm in connection with the Sept. 20, 2016 shooting of lawyer Randall Barrs. A sentencing hearing was held on Tuesday.

Delong, originally charged with 15 offences, was being tracked by Halton Regional Police undercover officers at the time. Barrs was shot in the legs outside his office on Bedford Road near Bloor Street West and Avenue Road. The gunman was dressed as a construction worker.

In September, Barrs offered a $50,000 reward for information about the shooting, saying he wanted answers about who ordered the attack. He said he did not know Delong before the incident.

Halton police officers boxed in a gunman, inside the silver car in this image, moments after lawyer Randall Barrs was shot. (Peter Schilling/Submitted)

After the shooting, sources told CBC Toronto that Halton police had been tracking Delong.

Shortly after Barrs was shot, a team of undercover officers, in the area conducting a surveillance operation, surrounded the gunman. A plainclothes Halton police officer then opened fire, injuring him.

Halton Regional Police police have declined to say why they were tracking Delong. He was rushed to a trauma centre for emergency surgery after being boxed in while he tried to leave the scene.

For his part, Barrs was critical of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit, which cleared the officer who shot Delong, and of the Toronto police for not determining why he was a target.

The SIU is asked to investigate whenever someone is injured or killed in an incident involving police officers.

According to Barrs, Delong was under a "firearms prohibition" when the shooting occurred. CBC Toronto has previously confirmed Delong had an extensive criminal record.

Barrs has said the officers tracking the suspect should have never allowed him into a crowded, public area, arguing Delong should have been "arrestable" before the shots rang out.