Blue Rodeo brought out openers The Sadies for an encore at their Massey Hall show Thursday night, but it was one special guest who took the stage that got the biggest applause – Gord Downie.

The Tragically Hip frontman, who revealed last year that he has an aggressive and terminal form of brain cancer, was brought on stage as the band broke into their 1992 hit, Lost Together.

Downie, clad in a denim jacket and jeans, topped with a black toque, hoodie and glasses, stood on stage with the mega-band, holding a piece of paper that may have had the song's lyrics. He didn't sing as much as the rest of the band, but smiled through the song and seemed happy just to be on stage.

Before the song began, he went to each of his fellow musicians to offer a kiss and a hug.

Video of the six-minute song made the rounds on social media Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Watch the full performance below.