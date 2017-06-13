A Toronto high school student has been crowned Google Canada royalty for the day.

Jana Panem, a student at Madonna Catholic Secondary School, won a nationwide contest for young artists to design a Google doodle — the banner atop the search engine home page. Panem's design, titled A Bright Future, is being featured on Wednesday.

"I wanted to showcase what I think Canada would be in the future in 150 years," Panem told CBC Toronto. "I have a very optimistic view of Canada. I see it as a country with many innovations and a lot of advanced technology."

Panem's winning work of art, titled 'A Bright Future.' (Google)

Panem said she was inspired by wind power and the concept of creating cleaner energy to power people's everyday lives. As part of her prize, she receives a $10,000 university scholarship, a $10,000 technology grant for her school and a laptop.

Three other student artists will take home prizes for winning their respective grade groups. They'll get $5,000 technology grants for their schools.