Toronto police are hoping the public will recognize a photo of a man alleged to have broken into gym lockers and stolen credit cards, a wallet, and car keys.

They say two thefts at two Etobicoke Goodlife Fitness centres were reported in late January and early February.

The first theft took place at the location at Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue in Etobicoke, with a gym user returning to his locker to find his credit card stolen.

Another image released by police shows the man in a dark jacket and pants, a white shirt and a tie. (Toronto Police Service)

The second was reported from a location on The West Mall, near Highway 427. A man returned to his locker to find his lock cut and his wallet and car keys gone.

Police say that in both cases, the stolen credit cards were used at nearby stores.

They're asking anyone with information, or who recognizes the security camera images, to get in touch with police at 416-808-2200 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.