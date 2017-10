Toronto police are investigating after a body was found in a creek at the Scarboro Golf and Country Club on Tuesday morning.

Police, paramedics, and firefighters responded to a medical call after someone reported seeing a body in the water at 10:30 a.m, according to Const. Caroline de Kloet.

The marine unit was called in to remove the body.

Police say the cause of death is undetermined, and officers continue to investigate.