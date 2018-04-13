Going to the airport this weekend? A subway closure on Line 2 may affect your route

Track work will halt subway service on Line 2 this weekend between Jane and Kipling stations, which may slow you down if you're planning to ride the 192 Airport Rocket bus from Kipling station to Pearson International Airport.

The TTC is suggesting that customers going to the airport consider taking the UP Express from Union or Dundas West stations instead.

Shuttle buses will be running between the stations, leading to temporary parking restrictions on Bloor Street West between Jane Street and Armadale Avenue.

Brace yourselves, because we're only in the second month of six months of weekend closures planned for 2018.