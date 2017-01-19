GO Transit says service on its Lakeshore East line is expected to be disrupted for two to three hours.

The delay comes after a person was fatally struck by a train at Rouge Hill station on Thursday night, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CBC Toronto.

She said the train was eastbound from Union Station when the person was killed.

Trains will travel from Union Station to Guildwood station every hour instead of every half hour during the disruption.

From there, passengers headed east can travel by bus to Pickering and take a train from Pickering to Oshawa.

