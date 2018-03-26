Ontario government moves ahead with plans to expand GO Transit

Ontario's transportation minister says the provincial government has formally begun the process to expand GO Transit in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area.

Kathryn McGarry, standing on a Union Station platform with trains clanging in the background, announced Monday that the government will issue a request for qualifications soon to select a consortium of companies to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the GO Regional Express Rail network.

McGarry said on Monday that the request for qualifications is expected in the coming weeks.

This "next step" means the process is underway before the government officially awards a contract for GO Transit expansion, according to Metrolinx, the provincial transit agency.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that we are on track to deliver the next stage in GO Transit's evolution — Regional Express Rail," McGarry said.

"This includes new trains, refurbished vehicles, infrastructure for electrifying the entire GO corridor, and improvements such as bridges, tracks and noise walls to make travel seamless.

"This also includes improvements right here at Union Station to its tracks as well as its platforms to make room for more train service and electrification across the entire network."

McGarry says the contract will pave the way for rail operations and maintenance to be integrated with infrastructure and vehicle upgrades to enable Metrolinx to electrify rail service on the GO Transit network.

Ontario to upgrade 22 existing GO stations

Ontario will also issue a request for qualifications to build six new GO stations and to renovate 22 existing stations to support the service expansion.

Along with the city of Toronto, the province will also issue request for qualifications to build six new Toronto SmartTrack stations.

Upgrades to 22 existing GO stations will include renovations to station buildings, new bus loops and digital signage, McGarry said.

"The province will also move forward with the procurement of new maintenance facilities, trains, tracks, and other infrastructure necessary to increase GO service," the provincial government said in a news release on Monday.

Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster said the request for qualifications is a "big milestone" and the transit projects are "hugely exciting" for the provincial agency.

"In many transit jurisdictions, these are the biggest projects out there today," Verster said. "For our customers, this is really exciting."

"In many transit jurisdictions, these are the biggest projects out there today," Verster said. "For our customers, this is really exciting."

Anne Marie Aikins, spokesperson for Metrolinx, said the move means Metrolinx is moving ahead with its plans.

"It's another step closer to building the transit that people need," she said.

The announcement comes just weeks before the beginning of a provincial election campaign in which public transit in the GTHA, and the amount of money being spent on it, is sure to be a major issue. Voters go to the polls on June 7.

GO Regional Express Rail will be the foundation for Toronto's SmartTrack project, the government said.

As for SmartTrack — the project Mayor John Tory ran on in the 2014 municipal election — it will mean integrated rail service on Stouffville, Lakeshore East and Kitchener GO rail corridors, and the Eglinton West Light Rail Transit extension between Mount Dennis and Renforth Gateway, the government said.

According to the government, Regional Express Rail includes more than 400 projects across more than 40 municipalities. It is being financed with the city of Toronto.