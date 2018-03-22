Skip to Main Content
2-hour delay expected on Lakeshore West line this evening, GO Transit warns

GO Transit says to expect delays for the evening rush hour ride Thursday on the Lakeshore West line due to a service interruption at Clarkson Station.

A person was struck by a train near Clarkson Station at around 5 p.m.

GO Transit says to expect delays on the Lakeshore West line this evening. (CBC News)

Expect delays for Thursday evening's rush hour service on the Lakeshore West line due to a service interruption at Clarkson Station, GO Transit is warning commuters. 

GO issued the warning after a person was struck by a train near that station at around 5 p.m.

Trains are not expected to run through the area for about two hours. 

Trains will run from Union Station to Port Credit Station and from Oakville Station to Aldershot Station.

Shuttle buses will run from Port Credit Station to Oakville Station and from Aldershot Station to Hamilton GO Centre. 

Police are investigating the incident. 

"We're very much in the hands of the police at this point," Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CBC Toronto. "And they need to do their due diligence and do a complete investigation of this." 

Peel police said on Twitter that the parking lot at Clarkson Station is unaffected by their investigation.

