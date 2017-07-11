GO Transit has resumed service in both directions along its Lakeshore West line after holding trains for a police investigation near the tracks in the Port Credit area.

Spokesperson Anne-Marie Aikins said that it's unclear what sort of delays the service interruption might cause. Trains on that line carry between 10,000 and 15,000 passengers during the evening rush hour, she said.

"Given the hour of the day it's going to likely cause quite a significant backlog on the Lakeshore line," she told CBC Toronto.