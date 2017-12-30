GO Transit is debuting all-day train service that will run seven days a week on the Barrie-Toronto line in 2018.

The long-awaited move started Saturday when the first train left the station. This is part of the new hourly weekend GO train service that runs between Union and Barrie stations.

Metrolinx is also offering hourly GO train service in both directions between Union station and Aurora station during the midday and evening rush. This will begin on Tuesday.

Increased service will also run in the mornings, afternoon and late evenings between Union and Bradford stations.

During the off-periods, the transit agency says it will offer "timed" GO bus connections north of Aurora station.

"Our new GO train service, for example, will take drivers off the road and bring faster, more reliable, and more integrated travel options as our region grows," Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca said in a news release.

The Downsview Park subway station is part of the recently opened Toronto-York Spadina subway extension. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Commuters heading into downtown Toronto will also be able to hop on the TTC subway as all GO trains will stop at the newly opened Downsview Park station, according to a news release.

A new agreement between GO Transit and the TTC that will save riders money on their fares when hopping from one service to the other will take effect in the new year.

Anyone transferring from the GO system to the TTC, or from the Union-Pearson Express, will now receive $1.50 off the fare price starting in January.​