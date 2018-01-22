Kitchener and Mount Pleasant GO trains may be delayed, or possibly cancelled, on Monday after a person was struck near Bloor GO station.
A spokesperson for Metrolinx told CBC Toronto the incident happened around 9 a.m.
Paramedics say the person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
UP Express trains were delayed for a time, but are now up and running again.
Investigation almost complete, & trains will move soon with delays & possible cancellations. More details here https://t.co/b3mhiOIdvN—
@GOtransitKT