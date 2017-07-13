Service is suspended on the Lakeshore West GO Transit line after a person was struck by a train east of Appleby station.
Train service west of Oakville GO station is temporarily suspended, according to a statement on the GO Transit website.
"Service is expected to be affected for approximately 2-3 hours," the statement says.
Buses will run between the Appleby and Oakville stations.
Shortly before 8:30 a.m., Anne Marie Aikins, Metrolinx spokesperson, confirmed that the person has died.
Sadly this is a confirmed fatality now. Thoughts are with everyone involved
Halton Regional Police have closed Burloak Drive south of Harvester Road for the investigation into the incident.
Burloak is closed South of Harvester for an investigation, please use an alternate route.
