Service is suspended on the Lakeshore West GO Transit line after a person was struck by a train east of Appleby station.

Train service west of Oakville GO station is temporarily suspended, according to a statement on the GO Transit website.

"Service is expected to be affected for approximately 2-3 hours," the statement says.

Buses will run between the Appleby and Oakville stations.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., Anne Marie Aikins, Metrolinx spokesperson, confirmed that the person has died.

Sadly this is a confirmed fatality now. Thoughts are with everyone involved https://t.co/0It2zGNaW5 — @femwriter

Halton Regional Police have closed Burloak Drive south of Harvester Road for the investigation into the incident.