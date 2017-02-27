A 32-year-old Hamilton woman died in hospital after she was struck by a bus at the GO Transit bus terminal in Union Station in Toronto on Sunday evening.

Toronto police say the woman was running alongside the bus, which was attempting to pull out of the bus bay, when she was struck at the terminal at 141 Bay St. near Front Street.

Police received a call about the accident at about 6:30 p.m.

Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said he could not say whether the woman slipped and fell or how the bus hit the woman.

Police also do not know whether the woman was trying to catch the bus when she was struck.

The woman received life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officers will review security camera footage to get a better sense of what led to the collision.

Video footage given to police

Anne Marie Aikins, spokesperson for Metrolinx, the provincial transit agency, said the woman "came into full contact" with the vehicle.

Aikins said the exact circumstances of the accident are under investigation and have not yet been determined.

The terminal was closed for several hours as police investigated, but reopened Sunday night in time for the morning commute. (Grant Linton/CBC)

GO Transit has provided police with surveillance video taken outside the bus and video footage from inside the bus.

"Because the investigation is still ongoing, I cannot comment on the circumstances of what happened," she said.

The driver, 46, has also provided police with a statement and police have talked to some witnesses. He is currently on paid leave.

"He is pretty traumatized by it," she said.

Aikins said it is the first pedestrian death involving a GO bus in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area in five years.

"Pedestrian safety is something we take very seriously," she said.

GO Transit closed the terminal for several hours as police investigated the accident, but it was reopened Sunday night in time for the morning commute.

The provincial transit agency Metrolinx will be conducting a full review of the incident, which Aikins says left the driver of the bus "traumatized" and "very upset." (Grant Linton)

Metrolinx will also be conducting a full review of the incident, she said.

Police have not released the victim's name.