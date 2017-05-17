Roads in Yorkville have re-opened after glass fell from a penthouse suite at the Four Seasons hotel Tuesday night.

Police had blocked vehicles and pedestrians on Bay Street between Davenport Road and Yorkville Avenue and Scollard Street between Bay and Yonge for most of Wednesday's morning rush hour.

Toronto police received a call about the incident on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. The hotel said the broken glass fell from a north-facing window near the Bay and Scollard streets intersection.

As of Wednesday morning, crews were working to dislodge residual glass from the tower.

No injuries or damage were reported.

It's not the first time glass has fallen from the 55-storey tower: In 2015, two people suffered minor injuries when glass fell from a south-facing window.

"We take this incident very seriously and are working diligently to take all necessary precautions to resolve this matter as quickly as possible in cooperation with the local authorities," wrote Four Seasons spokesperson Halla Raffi.