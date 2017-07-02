Toronto police say they are concerned for the well-being of a father and daughter missing in the city since Thursday.

Daniel Pushie, 46, and his daughter, Ariel Pushie, 11, were last seen in the area of Danforth and Warden avenues on Thursday evening.

"There are some concerns for the little girl and for her father," Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said Sunday.

Daniel Pushie is described as 5 feet, ten inches tall, 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Ariel Pushie is described as about 4 feet tall, 80 lbs., with long dark hair.

Police said the pair are believed to have been travelling to the Gerrard Street E. and Broadview Avenue area.

Hopkinson said police have not issued an Amber Alert because the case doesn't meet the criteria for one. An Amber Alert is issued when police believe a child has been abducted and is in danger of imminent harm, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).

UPDATE: Ariel Pushie, 11, is believed to be in the company of her father Daniel Pushie, 46#GO1178147 ^dn pic.twitter.com/QgPCK9BYwb — @TPSOperations