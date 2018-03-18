Girl, 11, in critical condition after she was hit by minivan while riding her bike in Burlington

An 11-year-old girl remains in critical condition in hospital after she was hit by a minivan on Saturday evening while she was riding a bicycle in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police said the girl was eastbound on Dundas Street, east of Sutton Drive, when she was struck by an eastbound minivan at about 6:25 p.m.

Paramedics rushed the girl to McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton, Ont.

Halton police's collision reconstruction unit is investigating the accident.

Witnesses are urged to call the Halton police at (905) 825-4747 ext: 5065.