Girl, 12, airlifted to trauma centre after collision north of the GTA

A 12-year-old girl is being airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a collision north of the GTA, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highway 27 and Highway 9 in Schomberg, a village west of Newmarket, the OPP says.

The girl was in a vehicle with three other occupants when the collision happened.

Two others are being transported by ground to a local hospital. There are no reports on the fourth passenger or the occupants of the other vehicle.

The Aurora OPP detachment is investigating. The intersection is expected to remain closed for the next several hours.