Toronto city Coun. Giorgio Mammoliti announced Tuesday he is running to be the Ontario Progressive Conservative candidate in Brampton Centre for the upcoming provincial election.

Mammoliti confirmed his intentions on am640 radio.

He said he has a long history supporting the Ford family and wanted to be on their side.

Mammoliti was an ally of Doug Ford when the recently elected leader of the Ontario PC party was a fellow Toronto city councillor. He also backed Ford's late brother, Rob Ford, who was Toronto mayor from 2010 to 2014.

In a statement issued earlier on Tuesday, the Ward 7 councillor said he had received countless messages of support and encouragement to consider running for mayor of Toronto, return to Queen's Park, or even a move to Parliament Hill.

Mammoliti was first elected to the Ontario Legislature in 1990 as the NDP MPP for Yorkview.

During his time at Queen's Park, Mammoliti served as Parliamentary Assistant to the Solicitor General and Minister of Correctional Services; Minister of Health; and the Minister Responsible for the Provincial Anti-drug Strategy.

Mammoliti then served as a councillor in North York when Mel Lastman was mayor there.