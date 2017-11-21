Gideon Fekre won't spend time behind bars for driving his car onto a Leslieville sidewalk and killing a woman in 2015.

Justice Peter Bawden found the young Toronto man, who was 18 at the time, not guilty of dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing death on Tuesday in Ontario Superior Court.

On April 20, 2015, Kristy Hodgson, 31, was walking her two dogs on Dundas Street East near Carlaw Avenue when she was struck by Fekre's vehicle.

Fekre was driving his mother's black Honda Civic when it left the eastbound Dundas lane, swerved across the bike lane, climbed the curb onto the sidewalk and struck Hodgson, before rear-ending a pickup truck and coming to a stop.

One of Hodgson's dogs was also killed.

Fekre claims his attention was diverted away from the road by a water bottle that had fallen on the floor of the car near the brake pedal. In what was described as a "reflex" reaction, Fekre looked down towards the bottle before returning his eyes to the road.