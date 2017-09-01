Drivers can expect a long list of road closures in Toronto this long weekend due to four special events, not to mention the usual construction work.
Several streets will be closed to traffic all weekend and the city is encouraging people to use public transit instead, since there will be no TTC subway closures.
With detours expected for residents and visitors here's what you`ll need to know to get around the city this weekend.
Fan Expo
Front Street West's south curb lane between John Street and Simcoe Street will be closed to traffic. Bremner Boulevard's north curb lane between Lower Simcoe Street and the Metro Convention Centre driveway will be shut down and Lower Simcoe Street's west curb lane from the InterContinental Hotel driveway to Bremner Boulevard will also be closed. These road restrictions for the Fan Expo Canada event will take place from Thursday to Sunday.
- Thursday, Aug. 31 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Buskerfest
Coxwell Avenue's northbound curb lane from Eastern Avenue to Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed from Friday, Sept. 1 at 12:01 a.m. to Monday, Sept. 4 at 11:59 p.m.
Labour Day Parade
- University Avenue between Dundas Street West and Richmond Street.
- Queen Street West from west of Bay Street to east of University Avenue.
- Armoury Street from Chestnut Street to University Avenue.
- Centre Street from Dundas Street West to Armoury Street.
Toronto Fashion Week
Hazelton Avenue will be closed from Yorkville Avenue to Scollard Street on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 12:01 a.m. to Friday, Sept. 8 at 11 p.m.
Yorkville Avenue from Hazelton Avenue to Bellair Street will also be closed on Monday, Sept. 4 at 12:01 a.m. to Friday, Sept. 8 at 11 p.m. for Toronto Fashion Week.
Road work
The intersection of York Street and Harbour Street will be closed this weekend for road reconstruction.
The Gardiner Expressway to Lower Simcoe Street is shut down as construction continues on the new traffic ramp. Due to the ramp removal and rebuild, parts of Harbour Street will be closed for reconstruction and widening.
Work on that project begins Friday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. and runs to Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 5 a.m.
York Street between Harbour Street and Queens Quay Boulevard will be closed to traffic.
Lower Simcoe will be reduced to one lane in both directions through Harbour Street during the closure.