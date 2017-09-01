Drivers can expect a long list of road closures in Toronto this long weekend due to four special events, not to mention the usual construction work.

Several streets will be closed to traffic all weekend and the city is encouraging people to use public transit instead, since there will be no TTC subway closures.

With detours expected for residents and visitors here's what you`ll need to know to get around the city this weekend.

Fan Expo

Front Street West's south curb lane between John Street and Simcoe Street will be closed to traffic. Bremner Boulevard's north curb lane between Lower Simcoe Street and the Metro Convention Centre driveway will be shut down and Lower Simcoe Street's west curb lane from the InterContinental Hotel driveway to Bremner Boulevard will also be closed. These road restrictions for the Fan Expo Canada event will take place from Thursday to Sunday.

Thursday, Aug. 31 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Buskerfest

Coxwell Avenue's northbound curb lane from Eastern Avenue to Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed from Friday, Sept. 1 at 12:01 a.m. to Monday, Sept. 4 at 11:59 p.m.