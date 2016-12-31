It's time to party, Toronto.

From intimate gatherings with friends to the biggest bash of the year at Nathan Phillips Square, the city is getting ready to say goodbye to 2016 in style.

The annual New Year's Eve festivities kick off outside Toronto city hall at 7 p.m., with more than 50,000 people expected to crowd the square.

"We're really stoked," Robert Kerr, one of the City of Toronto's lead program planners said.

Burlington's Walk Off The Earth take the stage at 10:55 p.m. (City of Toronto)

Burlington, Ont., pop rockers Walk Off The Earth will headline the event. And it seems as though the band, which took home Group of the Year at the 2016 JUNO Awards, have a few surprises planned:

Peeps!!! We have a brand new original singles coming out on New Years Eve! So pumped for you all to hear this. #FireInMySoul🔥 — @WalkOffTheEarth

Lineup 'represents city well'

DJ Shub, one of the founding members of A Tribe Called Red, kicks off the night by hosting a skating party.

DJ Shub will spin three sets throughout the night. (City of Toronto)

But he'll share the stage later with powwow techno producer Classic Roots, and new media artist, Roxanne Luchak.

Here are some of the other performers slated New Years Eve:

Nefe, a singer-songwriter from Guelph, takes the stage at 8 p.m. (City of Toronto)

Jamaican/Canadian musician Exco Levi performs at 8:45 p.m. with High Priest. (City of Toronto)

And of course, there will be fireworks at the stroke of midnight.

Kerr says the crowd can expect a little something extra.

"We'll do the countdown to midnight with fireworks set to a pretty cool song by an iconic Toronto artist," Kerr said — but exactly who will remain a secret for at least a few more hours.

Get ready for a light show! Fireworks go off at midnight. (City of Toronto)

TTC, GO Transit offer free rides

The city wants to make sure revellers get around safely.

TTC service will be free after 7 p.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday. The TTC is also extending its all-night subway service, on all lines, until to 4 a.m.

GO Transit is also extending its late-night service and offering free rides after 7 p.m. on the Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Milton, Kitchener, Richmond Hill and Stouffville lines.

Road closures

The big party will force some road closures, starting at 5:30 p.m:

Queen Street West between University Avenue and Yonge Street

Bay Street between Hagerman Street and Richmond Street West

Hagerman Street between Elizabeth Street and Bay Street

Elizabeth Street between Dundas Street West and Hagerman Street

Albert Street between Bay Street and James Street

James Street between Albert Street and Queen Street West

York Street between Queen Street West and Richmond Street West

The City of Toronto's New Year's Eve lineup features a 'mix of culture and artistic diversity,' social programmer Robert Kerr said. (City of Toronto)

TO Canada with love

In addition to ringing in 2017, the city will also unveil a year-long program called TO Canada with Love, which celebrates Canada's 150th birthday.

A four-day festival will take over Nathan Phillips Square over the Canada Day long weekend and a mobile museum dedicated to historic people and events is also set to roam the city.