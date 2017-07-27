Two people were killed and two were critically injured in a five-vehicle crash in Georgina Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two people were pronounced dead at the site of the crash on Highway 48 near Old Homestead Road. Several witnesses called police shortly before noon.

The other two people were airlifted to trauma centres with critical injuries.

A child is among the injured, according to Ornge.

Two people, including a child, were airlifted to hospital with critical injuries. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Schmidt said five vehicles were involved in the fatal crash, including four transport commercial vehicles and a passenger vehicle.

Schmidt said the victims were the occupants of the passenger vehicle as well as one commercial vehicle.

Highway 48 is closed between Old Homestead Road and Latimer Road, Schmidt said.